PAM OLIVER: Zeke, man, what a game for you. Over 250 total yards, but the biggest play, obviously, on that linebacker. What did Dak see? And what did you see?

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT: Well, we got in a two-minute drive, and you know, we've been talking a lot more about using me as a receiver. And when I saw that they were going to come out there and play us man, have me one-on-one with a linebacker-- that's a mismatch. So I will say every time, after the first play, I told him, run the play. After the second play, I told him, run the play. And he finally caught on that third down, and then we just went out there and executed that. Did a great job putting it up there so I could make a play on it. And I'm sorry. I didn't mean to blow in your face like that.

PAM OLIVER: You're fine.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT: But you know, it worked out.

PAM OLIVER: You know what? This seemed like a complete team win. Obviously from special teams, to defense, to offense that's been so maligned. To have something like that, to get you guys back up to 500, where do you go from here?

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT: Oh, we needed that. We really needed that. We need that win. We needed to get back to 500, so we can keep getting better, keep getting wins, and hopefully make a playoff run. So I mean, this is-- I'm glad we came out here, and we played our tails off today. And we got the dub.

PAM OLIVER: Thank you, man. You killed it.

[MUSIC PLAYING]