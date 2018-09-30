INTERVIEWER: All right, Mitchell Trubisky-- six touchdowns, 354 yards. You heard the crowd screaming for you, all of your teammates giving you love. What are the emotions for you right now after a game like this?

MITCHELL TRUBISKY: It feels great, feels great. This is how it's supposed to feel. I can't give enough credit to my o-line up front. They made it happen today, gave me time, keeping me clean. And my playmakers made plays. So I appreciate the fans. They always come and support us, and we put our show on for them today. So they deserve it. So we really appreciate it, and it was a lot of fun today.

INTERVIEWER: How far do you think a game like this goes for your entire team and for you personally?

MITCHELL TRUBISKY: Definitely. I think it just gives us confidence going forward, and it shows what we're capable of on this side of the ball. We know what we're going to get out of our great defense. They played amazing today, so there's just a great team win. And we just gotta keep it rolling on offense.

INTERVIEWER: Enjoy this one. I know your family's here. Go enjoy it.

MITCHELL TRUBISKY: Will do. Thank you. I appreciate it.

[MUSIC PLAYING]