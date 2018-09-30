Jaguars star Calais Campbell thinks his defense is ‘close’ to where they need to be
Calais Campbell interview with Karyn Bryant after Jacksonville defeated the New York Jets
- Calais, you guys have been hoping to show off your athleticism on defense. Do you feel like you did that today?
- Yeah, yeah, today's been a-- it was a fun game. We're definitely talented. We play hard. We still got a lot to clean up on. We made a lot of mistakes, but we still found a way to win the game. And that's the testament of a good team.
REPORTER: So Coach Wash was talking about the fact that you guys feel like you're in a drought. A lot of the players talking about you need to get Sacksonville going again. Do you feel like you're on the way to doing that?
- Yeah, we're close, man. We're scratching the surface. Big plays here and there. One of these games we'll come together where we have one of those big 10-sack games.
REPORTER: How do you think you'll do against Kansas City? What challenges do they present?
- They're a talented team. They look like they're the best in the league right now. So I'm looking forward to the challenge. A lot of respect for Patrick Mahomes and what he's doing. So I can't wait to go out there and see in real life.
- Awesome. Well, congratulations on the win today.
- Thank you.
