- So Blake, that was a great game for you. Everything looked to be firing on all cylinders. Did it feel that way to you?

- Yeah, it felt good to get back and come out and execute the way we wanted to. You know, we obviously didn't have a good one last week, so to get back on track, and playing the way we know we can play was good. Still got some stuff to clean up with penalties, but I thought it was a good day overall.

INTERVIEWER: So you threw for 388 yards. You're now second on the all-time completion list behind Mark Brunell. How does that make you feel?

- It's awesome. Obviously, having a relationship with Mark, and as good of a guy as he is-- he was an incredible football player. I'll just continue to try and come out here and execute and find a way to win games.

INTERVIEWER: Offensively, who gets the gold stars from you today?

- I think the guys up front were incredible.

- Good game, brother.

- Best of luck to you, brother.

- I think the guys up front, you know, that go unnoticed week in and week out did a really good job. And I thought Dede had a really big game.

- Best of luck at Kansas City next week.

- Thank you. I appreciate it. Take care.

[MUSIC PLAYING]