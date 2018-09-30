TJ Yeldon scores on crossing route as the Jaguars take down the Jets
Video Details
TJ Yeldon takes a crossing route 31 yards to the house for a touchdown as Jacksonville beats New York 31-12.
ANNOUNCER 1: Well, here is his replacement, and--
ANNOUNCER 2: And how about that?
ANNOUNCER 1: You know, it's really impressive when you've got two backs that can do good things like the Jacksonville Jaguars have.
Well, in my book, he's still perfect. The throwaway doesn't count, so. Here he is. Look at the patience. Look at the check-down. And TJ, I mean, uncontested to the end zone.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices