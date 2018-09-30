Akiem Hicks will be fined $33,000 for making contact with an official
Video Details
According to Mike Pereira, Akiem Hicks can expect a fine for making contact with an official. Pereira also details where NFL fines go.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices