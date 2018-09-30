COMMENTATOR 1: --but that's not the case. It's a penalty, and it's a big one. And now they're going to set it up to Elliott. He tries to get to the edge, does so. Ezekiel Elliott on his way, diving-- touchdown.

COMMENTATOR 2: And Zeke Elliott comes in. They invite in Devon Kennard, 42, with La'el Collins. Now here come Zeke, and he's going to outrun the first defender. Martin out in front-- watch Looney, 73, right there at the end. He essentially gets two with his block at the end of the play.