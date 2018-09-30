ANNOUNCER 1: This whole thing about Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma quarterback. I'm done, undraftable, off my board.

ANNOUNCER 2: The Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield.

ANNOUNCER 3: Wow.

ANNOUNCER 1: They go for an undersized, not overly athletic quarterback.

- It's kind of the, you know, how my story's gone. I've always had doubters, always had people that say I can't. But it is what it is. It's just funny to listen to. Guys that couldn't play checkers to save their lives are giving opinions on me. I'll just go prove people wrong. I'll go prove the people that believe in me right.

You know, they've trusted me, they believed in me. They've taken chances on me. And I want to do that for them. Always having fun when I'm playing football. That's just who I am. People haven't been in my shoes. You know, you can get opinions and advice from everybody in the outside world. If you pay attention to it, you're doing the wrong things.

ANNOUNCER 4: I think it surprised a lot of people, Joe, when the Cleveland Browns took Baker Mayfield. Jimmy Johnson said you can take the safe pick and be good, or you can take a chance and be great.

- A very important part about playing quarterback is making the guys around you better. And I think if you have the it factor, you can do that to the highest level. It's not necessarily a swagger, but it's an energy. It's a confidence that people can look at, and be like, all right, we trust in him no matter the circumstances. No matter if you're winning or losing, you're going to get that same guy every day. And you can believe in that.

ANNOUNCER 4: Now we know it will be Baker Mayfield's debut, as Taylor is being led off the field.

BAKER MAYFIELD: Never want to go in because of an injury. And especially not to one of our captains or leaders. But you know, the energy, once we got that field goal, when we were going into halftime, it was just kind of, more of a confidence. It was like, all right, here we go.

ANNOUNCER 4: They throw it, and Mayfield caught it! Holy cow. [INAUDIBLE] is unbelievable.

- I could feel the energy of the stadium, how badly the fans wanted it.

ANNOUNCER 4: He loves it. And they love him. Listen to this place.

BAKER MAYFIELD: It's the loudest I've heard that stadium. It's the loudest I've heard any stadium in a long time. So it was fun to be a part of. As corny and cheesy as it sounds, it's a lot more fun when you're out there playing, you know. And having success at this level is very hard, so you need to enjoy it while you have it. And I was having a good time. But it's just the start.

ANNOUNCER 4: Is this how it feels? Is this how it feels to win?

- Now we need to realize that it's not about one game. It's not about, you know, the last one. It's about the next one. You know, kind of like my whole story is, you got to keep pushing, got to keep moving forward, no matter what happens. And right now we have the Oakland Raiders, and we're focused.