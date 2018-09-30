- Here's the deal. It's amazing how much things can change in a matter of just three weeks.

Three weeks ago, the Steelers said, absolutely not, we're digging our heels in, we're not trading him. Then last week, they said, OK, we'll listen to offers. This week, they started actually calling around, shopping Le'Veon Bell, seeing if anybody's interested.

The problem that teams are having is they don't want to just give up a draft pick and rent him for a year because they cannot negotiate with him during the season. So they're trying to get creative, saying, what if we can work out a deal? We trade you Le'Veon this year and if he's on your roster by, say, the drafts, so you have to a new contract, then we'll get more compensation.

But teams-- they think it's just a little bit too dangerous for their blood right now.