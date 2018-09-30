Should Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston start for the Bucs? Colin Cowherd offers a perfect analogy
Video Details
Who should start at QB in Tampa Bay? The NFL on FOX crew breaks down whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick should be the answer moving forward for the Buccaneers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices