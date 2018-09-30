‘That’s football!’: Josh Norman reacts to the 34 roughing-the-passer calls this season
NFL CB Josh Norman gives a defender's perspective on this season's plethora of roughing-the-passer penalties.
- You go that way, all right?
- OK. I'm gonna go this way.
- You go that way, and I'm coming from the air, and I'm-- I'm gonna whip turn. I'm speeding down--
- I call it the whiplash-- that's what you should do. The whiplash technique.
- But I'm running to chase you, though. I'm running to chase you-- I see, if I come directly at you, you know? But I'm chasing you around.
- Josh, you're saying--
- Come on.
- You're saying just pure momentum and physics-- you can't stop a moving--
- It's like he was doing a pirouette. No-- I mean, come on.
- It looked like [INAUDIBLE] was able to do it there. I'm just saying, if you can go--
- Yeah. Chasing him.
- Hey, last week Clay Matthews had a hit on your quarterback, Alex Smith. Was that a penalty?
- No.
- You don't think so?
- Alex even said it wasn't.
- Well, and here--
- I mean, when you look at it-- yes, I'm for the team, so yes.
- Yeah. Sure.
- But at the end of the day, come on, that's football. I feel like we touching the stuff, and the rules of the game, and we try to make it more complicated, then we just go out there and [INAUDIBLE].
- It is-- but it is interesting when quarterbacks-- when Aaron Rodgers comes out, and Ben Roethlisberger come out, and they're like, it's getting out of control. And the rule is to protect them.
- Meanwhile, points are up, fans are happy. And guess what? None of these quarterbacks have been injured, really, on it, so-- I don't know.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices