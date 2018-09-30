Help free Le’Veon Bell of his franchise tag | FOX 45
NFL players across the league struggle each week to find meaning after receiving a hefty franchise tag contract.
[THEME MUSIC] - Every year, players from all around the NFL get hit with the dreaded franchise tag and lose their will to play football. This is my friend Le'Veon, and he needs your help.
This year, Le'Veon was franchise tagged for one year and $14 million. Now, instead of playing football, he's being forced to jet ski. For only $1 million and $38 a month for five years, you can help Le'Veon get off that jet ski. Because the next thing you know, he may be forced to go surfing.
Today it's Le'Veon. But tomorrow, it could be you-- if you play in the NFL, and are at the end of your contract, and are really, really good.
So let's help Le'Veon before he's forced to go snorkeling. Look at how sad he is. He's crying! He's scream-crying!
