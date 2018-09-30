The Beard Report | RIGGLE’S PICKS
Stay up-to-date with bearded Rob Riggle in The Beard Report.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Welcome back to "The Beard Report"-- all the day's top stories delivered by a man with a well-groomed beard. Now it's time for Beard Books, a glimpse of books you can read while having a beard. Last week, we dove into the nerd fantasy series, "A Song of Matty Ice and Fire." And the activity picture book. Where's Le'Veon? [CHUCKLING]
This week, we're discussing the engrossing and mostly made-up tell-all, "Wicked Troubling," the Patriots and All Their Crap. Here now is its author, Patriot whistleblower and definite flight risk, Denise Bulger. Hey, any relation to Whitey Bulger?
- No, I'm just a fan.
- Terrific. Denise, you pretend to have incredible access in this book. How did you pull that off?
- Well, like, uh, I'm the ultimate insider. I've had all kinds of jobs with the Pats over the years-- cheerleader, Gronk translator, musket loader, Garoppolo crippler, Wahlberg wrangler, and Zov torture.
- Uh, hold on, Denise. I am being told that I am picking the Eagles and the Lions-- [CHUCKLING]-- and that our audio tech licked my earpiece. OK. Denise, tell our viewers-- what else did you uncover for this book?
- I scored a copy of the pre-written apology note that Josh Gordon carries with him at all times.
- Ooh.
- I break the story that Jimmy Garoppolo is Italian.
- [SPITTING] What? Now, is it true that one of your biggest sources has agreed to speak with us today?
- Yes, as long as she remains anonymous.
- Ooh, Lady X. What information did you give Denise for her book?
- Bill Belichick gets his power from devouring the souls of the innocent. And when it comes to art, Gronk is way more into Cubism than Post-Impressionism.
- Yeah.
GISELLE: And did you know Garoppolo was Italian?
- [SPITTING] What?
- Thanks for joining us, Giselle.
- You weren't supposed to say my name, you dumb [BLEEP].
- Whoops. [CHUCKLING]
- Ah, don't worry about it. Nobody's watching. Last question-- is there anything in the book that explains the Patriots' current downslide?
- No, but that would have been wicked cool. Someone should write a book about that.
- Yeah, they-- all right. Well, thank you, Denise.
- [CHUCKLING]
- Join me next week when we will discuss the book "No Pants, No Research, No Problem," Terry Bradshaw's guide to broadcasting-- and "Broken Arrow-- Big Fun"-- a guide to Howie Long's top two most watchable movies. How did "Firestorm" not make that list, huh?
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices