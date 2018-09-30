[MUSIC PLAYING] - Welcome back to "The Beard Report"-- all the day's top stories delivered by a man with a well-groomed beard. Now it's time for Beard Books, a glimpse of books you can read while having a beard. Last week, we dove into the nerd fantasy series, "A Song of Matty Ice and Fire." And the activity picture book. Where's Le'Veon? [CHUCKLING]

This week, we're discussing the engrossing and mostly made-up tell-all, "Wicked Troubling," the Patriots and All Their Crap. Here now is its author, Patriot whistleblower and definite flight risk, Denise Bulger. Hey, any relation to Whitey Bulger?

- No, I'm just a fan.

- Terrific. Denise, you pretend to have incredible access in this book. How did you pull that off?

- Well, like, uh, I'm the ultimate insider. I've had all kinds of jobs with the Pats over the years-- cheerleader, Gronk translator, musket loader, Garoppolo crippler, Wahlberg wrangler, and Zov torture.

- Uh, hold on, Denise. I am being told that I am picking the Eagles and the Lions-- [CHUCKLING]-- and that our audio tech licked my earpiece. OK. Denise, tell our viewers-- what else did you uncover for this book?

- I scored a copy of the pre-written apology note that Josh Gordon carries with him at all times.

- Ooh.

- I break the story that Jimmy Garoppolo is Italian.

- [SPITTING] What? Now, is it true that one of your biggest sources has agreed to speak with us today?

- Yes, as long as she remains anonymous.

- Ooh, Lady X. What information did you give Denise for her book?

- Bill Belichick gets his power from devouring the souls of the innocent. And when it comes to art, Gronk is way more into Cubism than Post-Impressionism.

- Yeah.

GISELLE: And did you know Garoppolo was Italian?

- [SPITTING] What?

- Thanks for joining us, Giselle.

- You weren't supposed to say my name, you dumb [BLEEP].

- Whoops. [CHUCKLING]

- Ah, don't worry about it. Nobody's watching. Last question-- is there anything in the book that explains the Patriots' current downslide?

- No, but that would have been wicked cool. Someone should write a book about that.

- Yeah, they-- all right. Well, thank you, Denise.

- [CHUCKLING]

- Join me next week when we will discuss the book "No Pants, No Research, No Problem," Terry Bradshaw's guide to broadcasting-- and "Broken Arrow-- Big Fun"-- a guide to Howie Long's top two most watchable movies. How did "Firestorm" not make that list, huh?

[MUSIC PLAYING]