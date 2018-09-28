Cooper Kupp hauls in 2 touchdowns as the Rams take down the Vikings 38-31

Cooper Kupp racks up 162 receiving yards, including a 70-yard touchdown and a 19-yard touchdown, as the Rams take down the Vikings 38-31.

ANNOUNCER 1: --just 37 yards in that one.

ANNOUNCER 2: Play action to him. Goff floats. Kupp downfield. What a throw. Cooper Kupp, goodbye.

Touchdown Rams. No flags. Cook's might have gotten away with a false start there. They didn't throw the flag. Now in the end zone, Kupp.

Come on. Touchdown Rams. What a catch. What a throw.

