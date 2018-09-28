Cooper Kupp hauls in 2 touchdowns as the Rams take down the Vikings 38-31
Video Details
Cooper Kupp racks up 162 receiving yards, including a 70-yard touchdown and a 19-yard touchdown, as the Rams take down the Vikings 38-31.
ANNOUNCER 1: --just 37 yards in that one.
ANNOUNCER 2: Play action to him. Goff floats. Kupp downfield. What a throw. Cooper Kupp, goodbye.
[CHEERING]
Touchdown Rams. No flags. Cook's might have gotten away with a false start there. They didn't throw the flag. Now in the end zone, Kupp.
[CHEERING]
Come on. Touchdown Rams. What a catch. What a throw.
[CHEERING]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
[LAUGHTER]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices