Michael, Terry & Howie make their TNF Picks
Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long give their TMF picks for the Rams V Vikings game
- It is almost game time. So fellas, let's make our picks. Who you got, TB?
- Well as Howie said, we're on the waning side of a harvest moon.
- Yes.
- So I think the Rams in beautiful LA. So I'm going with the Rams tonight.
- Yeah Vikings defense been on the field a lot over the last two weeks, overtime in Green Bay last week. Big loss. I'm going to go with the Rams at home, but the uptempo offense.
- There you go.
- I want to be a little different. I think after getting beat by the Bills, getting embarrassed, I'm going to take the Vikings.
- Very good. Good choice, good choice, Mike.
- Are you guys ready to watch some football?
