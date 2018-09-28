BROADCASTER: Los Angeles and Minnesota from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. [INAUDIBLE] and intercepted Vikings.

FRAN TARKENTON: Rams vs Vikings. Real rock-em sock-em, old time football!

CRIS CARTER: I took a lot of pride in wearing the purple. It did mean something extra to me to be able to play for the Vikings.

JACKIE SLATER: Wearing the Rams helmet, those beautiful horns on the side. It meant a lot.

FRAN TARKENTON: We were Vikings. They'd blow the horn, and here we come! It was a great thrill.

ALAN PAGE: Playing the Rams every game, there's something on the line. And you have to go out and beat them.

JACK YOUNGBLOOD: When you play against the best, that brings out the best in you. That turned up the notch.

ERIC DICKERSON: We had great rivalry. But am I a Viking fan? No.

CRIS CARTER: There's huge differences between who these teams are. We have LA Going back to their original home.

ERIC DICKERSON: Hollywood, lights, camera, action.

CRIS CARTER: They have the firepower.

FRAN TARKENTON: The history of the Rams has been renewed.

JACKIE SLATER: When you look at the Minnesota Vikings and what they're doing on defense.

FRAN TARKENTON: This is the best Vikings defense since the Purple People Eaters.

MALE 1: We weren't purple and we didn't eat people. But other than that.

JACK YOUNGBLOOD: They had a reputation, much like we did in LA with the fearsome foursome.

ERIC DICKERSON: For sure, one of the greatest, if not the greatest [INAUDIBLE] in the National Football League ever.

MALE 2: These two coaches about to collide. And now we get to see it again.

MALE 3: We'll see who's the big boy on the street.

MALE 4: Vikings Rams on Fox.

JACKIE SLATER: Doesn't get any better than this.

