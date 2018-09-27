- Very, very concerning situation here with Everson Griffen. I know a lot of people want to know when Everson Griffen the player is going to return. The Minnesota Vikings want us all to pump the brakes on this. We're dealing with a mental health issue here with Everson Griffen. They say, we want to make sure that were taking care of Everson Griffen the person before we even deal with Everson Griffen the player.

So they're now trying to get them as much help as they can in order to get him back so he can come back and play football. But right now, they care more about his life than his football life.

Now let's go and shift gears to tonight's game on the field. Galvin Cook, Everson Griffen's teammate, he's been banged up with a hamstring. He is good to go, however. They're going to have him on a pitch count just to make sure his hamstring is OK.

And also Marcus Peters, he wasn't supposed to go in this game. I talked to Sean McVay about an hour and a half ago. He said, he came out there, had a great workout. Changed my mind. I'm going to let Marcus Peters go. Big, big boost for the Rams in tonight's game.