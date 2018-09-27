- Welcome to First Call with me, Dean Blandino, and Mike Pereira. We're going to do this every Thursday before Thursday Night Football. Starts tonight on Fox with the Vikings and Rams at the Colosseum.

So let's get to the big news today. League put out a statement on everyone's favorite topic, roughing the passer. And if you were hoping there were going to be some changes made, well, you can keep hoping because no change. The statement basically said the Competition Committee had a call last night, they reviewed game film, and they are basically reiterating the point of emphasis on protection for quarterbacks.

They put out a video. Eight plays, four that are deemed fouls, four that were deemed legal. So if you watch the video, doesn't appear to be any major changes. Take a good look. There are some subtle changes. Going to let Mike Pereira who's at the Colosseum go over those changes and preview tonight's game.

- Hey, thanks, Dean. You know, I look at this as there are some subtleties here that are going to make a difference. It reminds me a bit about the helmet rule when they added after the end of the second week of preseason the words, you know, intentional, incidental. And that made a difference.

And here they've added some language that Al Riveron talks about in the tape. So we talk about breaking the fall, bracing yourself for the fall, minimum body weight on the opponent. So to me that actually does give referees a little bit of leeway to not call some of those that they've been calling.

Now the Clay Matthews hit against Smith, that's still going to be a foul, but some of these really marginal ones where you don't land on top of the quarterback with all of your body weight and you brace yourself, like Clay Matthews did against Cousins, you know, that's not going to be a foul. So I'm really optimistic that it's going to change for a bit.

Here at the floor of the Colosseum, going to be a great evening of football. And you've got Brad Allen that's going to be the referee.

Hard for me to believe he's in his fifth year, but you know, he came directly from the ACC into the NFL as a referee. When did that happen? Not since 1962 when Tommy Bell came in from the SEC, came into the NFL right as a referee. Brad's got a veteran crew.

Brad himself has called only one of the 36 roughing the passer calls that have been called so far in the first three weeks of the season. So I don't think we're going to see a lot of roughing the passer penalties called today, and I think there will be a new standard that is really unspoken but begins to take effect. And I'm going to say we're taking a step in the right direction.

- Thanks, Mike. And then we'll finish up. Just want to go over some statistics that the league looks at every week to basically determine, you know, how healthy is the game?

They look at fouls per game. This year 17 and 1/2 fouls per game through three weeks compared to 17.2. So right in line. Historically you want to be around 16 fouls per game. Illegal contact, 18 calls this year so far compared to five last year.

Remember, that was a point of emphasis because illegal contact, when you allow defenders to jam receivers beyond five that affects the passing game. Passing yards this year, much healthier. 493.1 per game compared to 467.7 last year.

Points are up, plays are up, and margin of victory is down. We're seeing closer games this year. 9 and 1/2 points in terms of margin of victory compared to 12.1 last year. So right now the NFL has to be happy with some of these statistics.

And obviously, with roughing the passer, 34 fouls through three weeks compared to only 16 last year, 13 involving the body weight. Packers fans, you've got Bill Vinovich for the Bills game this week. Bill, former Super Bowl referee, good common sense referee. Don't anticipate any problems with roughing the passer. Famous last words.