- Only reason I was not in on the Rams before the year to go to the Super Bowl and win it was questions about Jared Goff taking a step back. Jared Goff, thus far this season, has taken a step forward. With him playing at this level, even with their injuries, they're the best team in the league.

- But you can expect this Vikings defense to build a bounce back against the Rams. You have to make this Rams offense one dimensional, and you have to force Jared Goff to be able to beat. You can't allow them to run the football with Todd Gurley, because that sets up the play action pass, and then they just have so many things that they can do to you.

- Healthy, Skip, I believe they are the best team, because Jared Goff-- boy, good thing they got Jeff Fisher up out of there, Skip, because everybody was thinking this kid was-- I can't believe they traded up to get Jared Goff. He going to be-- nah, he just needed a little coaching, Sean McVay, perfect guy for him.

- The Rams are plus 66 in point differential, so they're just dominating people. But it's interesting, because the Vikings are still a credible team around Kirk Cousins, but the defense should be better than it has been.

- Minnesota is a really good team. And they got humiliated , and they didn't just lose. They were down 27-0 at home to Buffalo, to a rookie quarterback that I didn't think was ready to play in the NFL. Their hair is going to be on fire tonight. The Vikings are going to play incredible football tonight. And you think got a field goal game either way.

- The Rams being great in LA is great for everything. And so that's a different conversation. I'm just glad they're good, and they are. And I think they're easily the best team in the NFC. You could make the argument with what they have on defense, when healthy, they're the best team, clearly, in the NFL.

- There is a problem. When Kirk Cousins is on the market, it screams there is a problem. The Washington Redskins dated him for five years and never wanted to put a ring on it. That, to me, screams their problem, and Minnesota is dealing with that problem.

- He's great with the check down. He's great with the short intermediate throws. He's even great in compact space in the red zone this year with the few throws he's had. What he's not great at is, you've got the ball at the 20 yard line, let's go 80 yards and march down the field. Oh, we have opportunities down the field? Let's make those plays. He got taken care of in Washington because everyone wrote, no running game and not enough weapons.

You don't have that same case in point when you're talking about the Minnesota roster. They're all not playing up to optimal level. We get that. But still, he has the weapons to take advantage of. He finds a way not to.

- Vikings and Rams on Thursday Night Football tonight. This could be the NFC championship. Minnesota was one game away from the promised land, then they went out and got the missing piece.

- You like that?

- The Rams, they beat you on the ground, they beat you in the air, they beat with a human traffic jam. Vikings and Rams, last year they came out of nowhere, and now they're coming for the Super Bowl. 19 is eroding.

