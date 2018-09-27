Get hyped for Thursday Night Football on FOX! | Now It’s A Game
These games are on Thursday? Oh, this is going to be good.
MAN 1: Who's on Thursday Night Football?
- Vikings Rams.
- Really?
- Really.
- McVeigh's offense versus Zimmer's defense, studs all over the field?
- That game's on Thursday?
- Yeah.
- Colts pass, [INAUDIBLE] Brady.
- Tom fricking Brady on Thursday Night Football.
- Eagles-Giants?
FEMALE 1: LBJ, Carson Wentz, Saquon?
- Panthers Steelers.
KID: Cam Newton, Big Ben?
MAN 2: Packers and Seahawks?
MICHAEL STRAHAN: Saints Cowboys?
- This is ridiculous.
- This is incredible.
- Man, these Thursday night games are good.
