Khalil Mack evaluates Josh Rosen — and the Bears’ defense — in his 1-on-1 with Jen Hale
Bears LB Khalil Mack goes 1-on-1 with Jen Hale after Chicago's win in the desert.
- Khalil Mack, this game certainly seemed like a tale of two halves. The Cardinals' two scores came in the first half. You shut them down in the second. What changed?
- Just understanding the situation, we knew we needed to play better for offense. And so just being in those situations, we want to make-- we want to take advantage of them.
- Josh Rosen in for the Cardinals with about 4 and 1/2 minutes left in the game, you got to see him up close and personal. How would you evaluate how he did in that very tough situation?
- You could tell he's gonna be a talented quarterback in this league. He was able to make some quick throws and some quick good decisions to put their offense in a-- in a position to possibly score. So I'm glad I got a chance to watch film on him a little bit last night. And we had a feeling it may be-- it'll change.
- Enjoy the win, and thanks for your time, Khalil.
- Thank you, as well.
