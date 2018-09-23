- Khalil Mack, this game certainly seemed like a tale of two halves. The Cardinals' two scores came in the first half. You shut them down in the second. What changed?

- Just understanding the situation, we knew we needed to play better for offense. And so just being in those situations, we want to make-- we want to take advantage of them.

- Josh Rosen in for the Cardinals with about 4 and 1/2 minutes left in the game, you got to see him up close and personal. How would you evaluate how he did in that very tough situation?

- You could tell he's gonna be a talented quarterback in this league. He was able to make some quick throws and some quick good decisions to put their offense in a-- in a position to possibly score. So I'm glad I got a chance to watch film on him a little bit last night. And we had a feeling it may be-- it'll change.

- Enjoy the win, and thanks for your time, Khalil.

- Thank you, as well.

[MUSIC PLAYING]