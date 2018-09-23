- Mitch Trubisky, the Bears now in first place in the NFC North for the first time since 2014. I know that it's early in the season, but still, that has to be a positive sign for you for where this team is, going forward.

- Yeah it's a definitely positive, but we also know we've got a lot of lot to work on, especially on offense. Defense played great today, and we found a way on offense. It was a little ugly, but we got enough points to let our defense bring it out for us. So it feels good, and, first place or not, we know we've got a long way to build, and we've got a tough conference, so looking forward to get in, and just keep going, and keep building, and getting better.

So it feels good to just come out here, and win, and play with the guys. So we know we've got a lot to build on, and keep working, and it'll be fun to get back to work this week.

- You know what it's like to be a rookie quarterback, and come in for a struggling team and a veteran. The decision to put Josh Rosen in with 4 and 1/2 minutes left in the game, how difficult do you think that was?

- It's a tough situation, but I think, as a competitor, you want those type situations. And regardless how it goes, you can always look at the positives and negatives and continue to get better and build. And that's what this game is all about, just continuing to get better at making plays for your team. So best of luck to everyone, but it was nice to come here and get the win for the Bears today. It was a lot of fun.

- Enjoy the win. Thanks for your time. Thank you.