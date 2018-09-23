Josh Rosen’s first career interception drops Arizona to 0-3
Video Details
- Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Wildcats
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Josh Rosen
- Josh Rosen
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- nflbuzz
- Pac-12
- Sam Bradford
-
Josh Rosen replaces Sam Bradford on Arizona's final drive and throws his first career interception, helping Chicago secure a 16-14 win.
ANNOUNCER: So it's right here for the Cardinals. Can they survive?
Here is Rosen's pass, and it's going to be intercepted by Bryce Callahan. And the Bears celebrate on the sideline. Third interception of the game, fourth turnover.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices