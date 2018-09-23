Josh Rosen’s first career interception drops Arizona to 0-3

Video Details

Josh Rosen replaces Sam Bradford on Arizona's final drive and throws his first career interception, helping Chicago secure a 16-14 win.

ANNOUNCER: So it's right here for the Cardinals. Can they survive?

Here is Rosen's pass, and it's going to be intercepted by Bryce Callahan. And the Bears celebrate on the sideline. Third interception of the game, fourth turnover.

More Videos »