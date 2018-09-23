Earl Thomas intercepts Dak Prescott to secure Seattle’s first win
Earl Thomas intercepts Dak Prescott then gives the Dallas sideline a bow.
ANNOUNCER: --came away limping after that tackle. Here's one over the middle, in the air. And it is intercepted by Seattle and Earl Thomas, as he bows to the Dallas sideline.
