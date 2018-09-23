Charles Davis: Learning under Alex Smith really helped Patrick Mahomes thrive
Video Details
Charles Davis discusses Patrick Mahomes electrifying performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices