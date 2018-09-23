THOMAS BRENNAMAN: NFL record for Patrick Mahomes. 13 touchdown passes in his first three games to begin his season. What's making this guy so special?

- Well, obviously, physical tools, right? The mental make up, the intellect. He has it all. The other thing that I like about him, there's not a throw he can't make. Whether he's sitting back in the pocket, running right, running left, he can throw on a run.

The only problem, when he has to climb the pocket and his feet are not married to the target, his footwork gets a little messed up. That's when he's a little inaccurate. So you have to disrupt him and squeeze pocket, make him step up. And that's where he can improve. And I'm sure he will improve.

- Well, his team averaging almost 40 points per game. They get 38 today to go to 3-0 on the year.