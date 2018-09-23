- Drew, your arm sets records, but it was your legs that might have got you the win today. Take us through that play that tied it up at the end of the game.

- That's just some old man strength that comes out every now and then, I guess. Listen, man, what a hard fought game, holy cow. All the way through, you know, back and forth.

Give them a ton of credit. They're a great football team, obviously extremely explosive offense.

So we knew coming in we were going to have to be on point. Unfortunately, we had too many mistakes early, penalties and just some missed opportunities that I think, you know, took us out of scoring range.

But man, when it counted, defense came with a big stop there at the end of the game. Offensively, pretty methodical with the drive, everyone contributing. Just a great team win.

- I know you're not a guy that likes to sit back and think about the records. But as of right now, no man has ever completed more passes in the NFL than you. If you were young Drew Brees and were going to be told one day that these records would be yours, what would you think?

- I'd think you were crazy. I'm very grateful and just think about all the guys that have blocked, all the guys that have caught those. There have been many of them, and they each have a part of this.

- Your coach told us this week that sometimes it's the desperate team that needs to win. How desperate was this Saints team?

- Well, I mean, we knew we needed to come out and play our best football, against a team like this, in their building. And you know, it's never going to be perfect, but just when you have the opportunities to make plays, you've got to make them.

And everybody did that today. You know, I mean, it was back and forth. It was hard fought. But man, really proud of my team.

