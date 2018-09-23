- You came to play today. What was the difference maker for you?

- Oh, well, we've been preaching all week we want to be [INAUDIBLE] team. You know, we want to go out there and start fast and finish strong.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, personally, what was it for you here today that made you so successful? You know, you were Ronde Barber's player of the game up there in the box.

- We were just, I mean, just hungry. You know, we're all defense, special teams. And O, man, we just hungry for a win.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, well you certainly got that today. Congratulations.

- [MUSIC PLAYING] [INAUDIBLE] blows my pistol. [INAUDIBLE] blows my pistol. [INAUDIBLE]