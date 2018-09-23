Kerry Wynn: Giants ‘were hungry for a win’ vs Houston
Kerry Wynn postgame interview with Megan Olivi after the Giants' win in Houston.
- You came to play today. What was the difference maker for you?
- Oh, well, we've been preaching all week we want to be [INAUDIBLE] team. You know, we want to go out there and start fast and finish strong.
INTERVIEWER: Yeah, personally, what was it for you here today that made you so successful? You know, you were Ronde Barber's player of the game up there in the box.
- We were just, I mean, just hungry. You know, we're all defense, special teams. And O, man, we just hungry for a win.
INTERVIEWER: Yeah, well you certainly got that today. Congratulations.
- [MUSIC PLAYING] [INAUDIBLE] blows my pistol. [INAUDIBLE] blows my pistol. [INAUDIBLE]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices