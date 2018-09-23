- Tyreek Hill, this offense is just on fire. Five touchdowns and five drives in the first half. What is going on in that locker room that we as a country might not know?

- Man, I told y'all man. I told y'all in preseason, man. I'll told y'all it was going to be, man. We're going to be the best offense in the league. We still getting better. We still can get better, man. It's just the sky is the limit, for this offense.

So I'm happy, everybody's happy just to be a part of it.

REPORTER: Through two and a half games, Patrick has thrown touchdown passes to nine different players. This is historic stuff. Are you aware of just what a pace this offense is on?

- Oh yeah, man. Most definitely. We definitely got the weapons to do it. Even our backups can come in and make the same plays that we can make. So like I say, everybody's excited, everybody's happy.

- Appreciate it.

- Hey, cheetah right here, man.

- Cheetah versus Cheetah. But like I said, man. I'm excited. What's up, man?

- Fast man!

- Yeah.

- How good can this offense be?

- Probably the best, man. We could have three 1,000 yard receivers, 4,000 yard passing quarterback, 1,000 yard rusher. Like I said, the sky's the limit, man. We've just got to keep pounding, baby. Keep getting better.

- This man right here, Mr. Patrick Mahomes with your teammate, Tyreek Hill. Patrick, take your Tyreek.

[MUSIC PLAYING]