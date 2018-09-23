- All right. Thank you, Carson. You have thought about this day for 288 days. I'm sure you were counting those. How did it feel to finally be back out?

- It felt great. I mean, it was a lot of fun out there, obviously to come up with the win. That's what it's all about. But there's things we can clean up. But man, it was fun to get out there finally.

REPORTER: We did not see any rust. You know, we were all looking for rust. Did you feel any?

- You know, there was plays that we definitely missed as an offense. I know I missed some. I wouldn't call it rust. I just think, you know, the Colts did some things that kind of confused us a little bit, mixed it up pretty well. So there's a lot of things for us to learn from. But overall, we got the win.

REPORTER: One of the things your coach said all week is he didn't need you to be Superman. You didn't need to be today. The offense struggled at times. What did you like best about this win?

- It just showed our resilience. You know? Obviously, coming off of last week, where we just didn't finish that game. And getting down early last week, bouncing back this week at home, and just finally finishing a game.

That 21-play drive at the end of the game, that's what we're all about. And so to finish the way like that, and then the defense to go get a stand. You know, that's Eagle football right there.

REPORTER: Congratulations on the win, and more importantly, welcome back. It's so great to see you.

- Thank you so much. God bless.

[MUSIC PLAYING]