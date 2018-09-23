Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley snags a hat trick of TDs in OT loss to New Orleans
Calvin Ridley gets three touchdowns vs. The New Orleans Saints.
COMMENTATOR 1: Out of no huddle. Throwing for the end zone. Touchdown, Calvin Ridley!
[TRAIN WHISTLE BLOWING]
Ryan 10 for 15 in the game. Throwing it deep for Ridley. He's got it! Breaks the tackle and is going all the way. Touchdown!
[TRAIN WHISTLE BLOWING]
Tries last week against Carolina. Nobody open. Ryan buys some time, throws. Ridley's got it!
COMMENTATOR 2: Who else?
[TRAIN WHISTLE BLOWING]
COMMENTATOR 1: His third of the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices