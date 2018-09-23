JJ Watt sacks Eli Manning 3 times but Texans still fall to Giants
JJ Watt has a huge day, tallying his first sack since 2016 and finishing the day with 3 sacks.
ANNOUNCER 1: Play clock is at two as Manning has the ball knocked loose by JJ Watt, then falls on it back at the 12.
Empty backfield for the Giants. Manning, under pressure, taken down. Second sack today, JJ Watt.
ANNOUNCER 2: What time is it? JJ time. Every time is JJ time. Become a big time role player. See what he's got coming on this snap.
ANNOUNCER 1: Call number 51. Again, Manning under pressure. It's sack number three, a hat trick for JJ Watt today.
