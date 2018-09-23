ANNOUNCER 1: Play clock is at two as Manning has the ball knocked loose by JJ Watt, then falls on it back at the 12.

Empty backfield for the Giants. Manning, under pressure, taken down. Second sack today, JJ Watt.

ANNOUNCER 2: What time is it? JJ time. Every time is JJ time. Become a big time role player. See what he's got coming on this snap.

ANNOUNCER 1: Call number 51. Again, Manning under pressure. It's sack number three, a hat trick for JJ Watt today.