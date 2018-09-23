ANNOUNCER 1: With Geronimo Allison. Rodgers looks that way, going that way. Allison open, and he's got it. All by himself, gone.

ANNOUNCER 2: With Norman on him. But as he works inside, Norman thinks he's got help from DJ Swearinger, number 36. Swearinger doesn't see Allison, because his eyes are in the backfield on Aaron Rodgers. He runs right past him.