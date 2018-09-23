Carson Wentz throws an absolute laser for his first TD pass since returning from injury in Eagles’ win
Video Details
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz returns to play with a 17 yd touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.
ANNOUNCER: After a pick up of a yard. Wentz with time. For the end zone!
It's a touchdown, Eagles! Dallas Goedert!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices