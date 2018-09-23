[MUSIC PLAYING] - It is week 3, although for Mike Periera and myself, it feels like week 6, with Thursday Night Football. But we're getting--

- Week 12?

- No, it's not week 12. It's week 3, and the Seattle Seahawks hoping not to go 0 and 3. Big season opener for them. They want to run the ball, get out of third and long. They want to avoid those, and they're really hoping this home crowd helps them out. Mike, what do you think? Anything, any keys of the game you have today? Sorry, this lighting is terrible.

- For me, you know, you're right about running the ball. I really think both teams want to run the football, which means my job is easy. Because I probably won't have much to comment on, which will really make a lot of people happy if they don't listen-- don't have to hear from me.

- Well, forget listening. We like to see you, too. That vest combo always makes our set look so great. Also for Dallas, Zeke has always done well in week three, says it takes some time to warm up. See you later. See you at the game.

- We'll be there.