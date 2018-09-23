- Welcome to the Manning Hour! Hosted by Cooper Manning.

COOPER MANNING: Ahoy, McCoy! Do you mind if I call you Gerald?

GERALD MCCOY: My name is Gerald.

COOPER MANNING: I know. It just seems kind of offensive. Does it have like a soft G?

GERALD MCCOY: Just call me Gerald. Just use my name.

COOPER MANNING: Gerald, I'm going to read you a quote you once said. "He's actually my favorite superhero, because he's just as powerful as the other superheroes, but he doesn't have any super powers. His greatest attribute is that he's highly intelligent. He's just a regular dude who always finds a way to get the job done."

GERALD MCCOY: Absolutely.

COOPER MANNING: And that's probably the nicest thing you've ever said about Ryan Fitzpatrick.

GERALD MCCOY: I wasn't actually talking about Fitz, but that does sound like Fitz.

COOPER MANNING: Who were you talking about?

GERALD MCCOY: I was talking about the Batman.

COOPER MANNING: Are you sure they're not the same guy?

GERALD MCCOY: You know usually, you see Batman's chin, and I think I would know if Fitzy was underneath the mask.

COOPER MANNING: You're a grown ass man, Gerald.

GERALD MCCOY: I am. I am, with a lot of kids.

COOPER MANNING: You think you should be doing something cooler, like Pokemon or Harry Potter.

GERALD MCCOY: (LAUGHS)

COOPER MANNING: I'm going to name a super hero, or a villain, and you tell me the NFL equivalent player.

GERALD MCCOY: OK.

COOPER MANNING: OK? Let's start with Captain America.

GERALD MCCOY: J.J. Watt.

COOPER MANNING: What about Flash?

GERALD MCCOY: Tyreek Hill.

COOPER MANNING: Excellent. How about Loki?

GERALD MCCOY: I'm going to say Loki is Aaron Rodgers, because he's unapologetically excellent.

COOPER MANNING: Spider-Man.

GERALD MCCOY: Jalen Ramsey. He can go get anything.

COOPER MANNING: He lacks confidence.

GERALD MCCOY: Yeah, I know. Man, he has to take some classes for that.

COOPER MANNING: What about X-Men?

GERALD MCCOY: Well, that's not one. It's a group. And it's a group of mutants with a lot of infighting, a lot of--

COOPER MANNING: Sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers to me.

GERALD MCCOY: Yeah--

COOPER MANNING: I think Aquaman is the coolest guy. I mean, Aquaman rides a frigging seahorse. I love shrimp.

GERALD MCCOY: I feel like Cam Jordan can be Aquaman.

COOPER MANNING: Yeah, we had wings one time.

GERALD MCCOY: That is not a fish.

COOPER MANNING: It's not?

GERALD MCCOY: It's just, it's chicken, sir.

COOPER MANNING: You have your own Batmobile.

COOPER MANNING: I do.

GERALD MCCOY: What kind of gas mileage does that baby get?

