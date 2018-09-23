Brian Urlacher reads a bedtime story, ‘Oh, the Flags You’ll Throw!’
The Hall of Famer reads an upsetting story about the Packers, the Vikings, Clay Matthews, and a terrible, horrible flag.
NARRATOR: And now, Brian Urlacher reads Oh the Flags You'll Throw.
- Last Sunday afternoon, on a warm day in September, a football game was played that will forever be remembered. A Packer from the line, at the snap with a crackle, striking his target with a perfect form tackle. The ball was kicked off. That's it, game's over.
What happened next made me lose all my composure. I screamed, I stood, I spilled all my cashews, because of the whistle that was whistled on the Packer's Clay Matthews. 15 yard penalty for roughing the passer? Did that just happen? What a disaster. Not that head, not the knees, should we have just let him go? Touch the precious quarterback, and oh the flags they will throw.
Even with me as a Bear, and Clay as a Packer, I tell you, that call was wrong. I'm speaking for every linebacker. We face ejections and fines, games inning and ties. It's a flimflam, a sham, these are made up crimes. We must protect the quarterback, for he brings in the masses, shout the men in silly striped shirts, who still don't know what a catch is. 13 years I played, now I have no idea what's a hit. Excuse me Mr. Howie Long, maybe you could explain it.
