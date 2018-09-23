[MUSIC PLAYING] PETER SCHRAGER: There's this urban legend that's told about your pro day that you went through the entire script. And on the very last pass, you said I want to show you guys one more thing. And all the scouts and GMs are there, and you threw an 83-yard pass to the end of the end zone. It kind of dropped the like. It was like, we're done here. Is that true?

- Yeah, it was when Aaron Rodgers was so hot with the Hail Marys and all the different stuff. And I wanted to kind of build off that momentum. And so I wanted to prove to GMs and everybody around the league that if they've got a touchback, I could get it to the end zone. That was the last throw of the pro day, and that kind of started the momentum.

- It's the momentum, and it's been building and building. I know you've heard it a lot. How do you stay humble? How do you stay grounded? How is Patrick Mahomes handling this right now?

- Yeah, first off, there's highs and lows in this league within a game, within a season. We started out so hot last year-- 5 and 0. And then we went through a dry spell where we couldn't seem to get a win. And so just knowing that and knowing that this is a long season-- that's all we're preaching in this locker room is I get to keep building.

PETER SCHRAGER: You were born in 1995. 1995. Who did you grow up watching?

- When I was young, all I can really remember was Brett Favre just because my dad-- he loved watching Brett Favre. I think my dad had him in fantasy like every single year. And so, yeah, so I watched him, and then I watched a lot of the Cowboys just being from Texas.

PETER SCHRAGER: Brett Favre is a name that's been buzzed around a lot with you because of the way you throw, the way you play. And even Favre, this week, came out on the radio.

BRETT FAVRE: I think Mahomes' talent is as good as anybody in the league now and has never played the game.

PETER SCHRAGER: You're a 23-year-old kid. You're pretty humble and modest. When you hear Brett Favre talking that way, what's your reaction?

- It is really cool. Just being able to watch him and the passion and how great a quarterback that he was that he would say that stuff. But you said it. I'm still 23. I'm still a young guy, and I have a long way to go until I get to that status.

PETER SCHRAGER: This is your first home game. What do you expect that scene to be like when you walk out onto the field on Sunday?

- I've already had been having dreams about it. Just the fans, and the passion, and the love that they've showed me in this community, and how I've seen the stadium fill up all last year and how loud it is-- I'm extremely excited to be able to just run out that tunnel and then hopefully running back in with a win at the end of the day.

[MUSIC PLAYING]