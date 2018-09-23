Colin Cowherd says the Browns are “must watch” with Baker under center
Video Details
Colin Cowherd says the Browns are "must watch" with Baker under center. The Browns defeated the Jets 21-17. Mayfield completed 17/23 passes for 201 yards,
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices