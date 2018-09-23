- Well hello, dandies! Welcome to "Bayou and Me". I'm Dr. Navin Funtana Calderone, the Public Relations Director for the NFC South.

Yes, the NFC South. It's like the NFC North, without sleeves. Please welcome my blind jazz band co-host and emergency contact, D.D. Deluth. Who dat?

- He's not just a Saints fan. He's legitimately asking. He's blind!

- Now, I don't know if y'all done heard, but we've got quite the Cajun cage match this week. We've got the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

- For a preview, we now go to Scarlett Peachtree Debutante, live in Atlanta.

- Oh greetings, sweet Navin.

- Scarlett, my dear, do you like the Falcons' chances this week?

- Oh yes, indeed. That quarterback's name might be Brees, but I predict this Sunday he'll be gone with the wind. (GIGGLING)

[PASSING GAS]

- Oh!

- Ah!

(LAUGHING)

Scarlett, you are hotter than a $2 pistol. Now it's time for "Croc Talk". Montague, who you picking, son?

- I'm picking the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

- Ah fooey now!

- Say, Double-D, I noticed you was dressed like our division's top quarterback, Ryan Fitzmagic.

- Indeed I am, because I like looking like a dad trying to infiltrate a high school party.

- Usually it's hard to find Harvard boys in Tampa, unless they missed their connecting flight on Spirit Airlines.

- The only time a guy from Harvard winds up in Tampa is if he's chasing his missing teen daughter.

- I, for one, would like to welcome him to the NFC South. Yes, the NFC South, every bookie's nightmare. Well, this has been "Bayou and Me". Join us next week, when our guests will be Steve Starkaisa and the French vampire who lives in my backyard, Thibodaux. Now back to Ted Blueberry and the other Fox guy.

- Is it me, or does Jimmy Johnson's voice sound a little less sexy later in the day?

- Oh, well that's because that's Tony Gonzalez.

- (GASPING)

[TRUMPET MUSIC PLAYING]