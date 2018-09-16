Peter Schrager: ‘Patrick Mahomes is the next Brett Favre’
Video Details
Peter Schrager of NFL on FOX jumps to a conclusion about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices