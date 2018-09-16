Kenny Golladay makes acrobatic move to stretch over the pylon for a touchdown
Video Details
Kenny Golladay makes a great spin move on the sideline to get over the pylon for a touchdown
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices