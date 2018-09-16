Ryan Fitzpatrick connects on two 75-yard touchdowns for the Buccaneers
- DeSean Jackson
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- O.J. Howard
O.J. Howard
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Fitzpatrick connects on two 75-yard touchdowns to DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard.
