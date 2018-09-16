Kristina Pink sits down with the new Rams cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib
Video Details
Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib talk with Kristina Pink about Wade Phillips and the new attitude from new look Rams defense.
