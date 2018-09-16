Aaron Rodgers talks injury and stunning comeback in Chicago with Erin Andrews | FOX NFL SUNDAY
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits down with Erin Andrews to discuss his injury and historic comeback against the Chicago Bears.
