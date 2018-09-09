Alex Smith gives credit to Washington’s ‘engine’ in his 1-on-1 with Shannon Spake after win
Video Details
Redskins QB Alex Smith goes 1-on-1 with Shannon Spake after the team's win in the desert.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices