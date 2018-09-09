Cam Newton sits down with Erin Andrews | FOX NFL SUNDAY
Video Details
Cam Newton sits down with Erin Andrews and talks about losing his long time offensive coordinator and how his Qb style is is an advantage for the Carolina Panthers.
