Shaquem Griffin is set to start for the Seattle Seahawks in week 1
Video Details
Shaquem Griffin is set to start for the Seattle Seahawks alongside his twin brother Shaquill Griffin on the same defense.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices