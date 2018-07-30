Cowboys Executive Stephen Jones clarifies Dez Bryant comments
Cowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones clarifies Dez Bryant comments, while the former Cowboys WR remained active on twitter over the weekend.
- Certainly in no way intended to be negative.
REPORTER: Is there a need to communicate with Dez Bryant?
- Oh no. He knows what we think of him. I mean, obviously these are tough times. You know? In terms of, you know, how this has turned out. And you know, Dez is thinking about his future. And certainly not easy on anybody. We all know what we-- but one knows more about what I think of Dez than me. And it certainly wasn't intended to be negative.
[TWEETING NOISE]
